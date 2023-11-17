17 Nov
Appointment of Debbie Gray comes as fellow UK vet professionals head up association committees.
The WSAVA has appointed an RVN as its first chief learning and development officer (CLDO), and announced three fellow UK veterinary professionals will chair two key committees.
Debbie Gray will spearhead the association’s efforts to bring high-quality, accessible and topical continuing education to its global membership.
In her new role, Mrs Gray will be responsible for developing, planning and implementing the WSAVA’s learning and development strategy, and for ensuring these reflect its strategic objectives. She will also work with the scientific committee on the programme for the congress, in Suzhou, China next September.
Mrs Gray qualified as an RVN in the UK and gained experience in small animal practice before moving into lecturing and other education-based roles.
She holds a diploma in leadership and operational management, is studying for a Master’s in Business Administration degree and sits on a variety of veterinary education boards.
Meanwhile, Heather Bacon, vet and dean of the school of veterinary medicine at the University of Central Lancashire, has been appointed to chair the WSAVA Animal Wellness and Welfare Committee. She takes over from Natasha Lee.
Vets Fergus Allerton, a diplomate of the European College of Veterinary Medicine at Willows Referral Service, and Jennifer Granick, associate professor of small animal internal medicine at the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine, have been appointed to co-chair the WSAVA Therapeutics Guidelines Group. They succeed Paulo Steagall and Luca Guardabassi.
On the new appointments, WSAVA president Ellen van Nierop said: “We’re delighted to welcome our new CLDO, Debbie Gray. She’ll help us harness new technologies and the latest learning approaches to ensure we deliver an exceptional educational experience to our members and equip them with the clinical and non-clinical skills they need to build rewarding careers and engage effectively with their colleagues and clients.”
Dr van Nierop added: “We’re also delighted to welcome our new committee chairs and look forward to working with them towards our goals of setting global standards of care for companion animal practice, and campaigning for change on key issues affecting our members, such as the inequity in access to veterinary medicines around the world.”