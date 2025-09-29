29 Sept 2025
The appeal follows the hosting of the third annual Rabies Rally tuk-tuk race, entries for which are already open for 2026.
Participants at the final checkpoint in the latest Rabies Rally tuk-tuk race in Cornwall.
A veterinary charity is appealing for volunteers to participate in its canine rabies vaccination projects around the world.
Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS) is calling on veterinary professionals, students and the public to join its Mission Rabies project, which delivers mass dog vaccination campaigns and community education programmes in areas most affected by the disease.
Mission Rabies is launching projects in late 2025 and early 2026, including a return to Cambodia – where it led Asia’s largest rabies vaccination campaign last year – in October and programmes across India in Kerela, Mumbai and Goa.
WVS and Mission Rabies founder and chief executive Luke Gamble said: “Our projects wouldn’t be possible without the incredible support of volunteers from around the world.
“These inspiring people, from all walks of life, give up their time to do something amazing, and it really does save lives.
“We need volunteers now more than ever, with projects expanding on all fronts. We need the people who care about this to come together, get on the ground and get it done, and that is how we are going to beat rabies.”
Last year, 147 volunteers helped projects around the world including Tanzania, Cambodia, India, Mozambique and Uganda.
Lucy, a volunteer for Mission Rabies in Malawi earlier this year, said: “I have learned a lot, and I feel like I am also growing as a vet; experiencing and seeing all these people in different areas makes we want to work harder and be a part of this change.”
Mission Rabies was launched in 2013 and has since vaccinated more than five million dogs and educated more than 12 million children.
In the run-up to World Rabies Day on 28 September, WVS held its third annual Rabies Rally event in Cornwall to raise funds and awareness for its efforts.
The event involved 13 vet teams competing in motorised rickshaws known as tuk-tuks to reach a series of checkpoints – including St Michael’s Mount, Pendennis Castle and Kynance Cove –around the Cornish peninsula and complete challenges.
The rally began after WVS was donated a tuk-tuk around five years ago, which was used at schools and vet shows.
Dr Gamble said: “The Rabies Rally is all about bringing people together who can’t necessarily join us on campaigns overseas and giving them a chance to experience the same high-octane energy, adventure, and sense of purpose that fuels our teams in the field.
“It’s fun, it’s fast, it gets people talking – and most importantly, it shines a light on the global fight to end rabies.”