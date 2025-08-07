7 Aug 2025
The events come as part of a partnership between Zoetis and the BVNA.
Image: Javier brosch / Adobe Stock
A pharmaceutical company has announced it will host a series of free mobility and pain management CPD sessions for BVNA members in the coming months, starting today (7 August).
Zoetis will host two online webinars in August, followed by an in-person event in September covering both of those sessions alongside practical application workshops.
The series will conclude with a presentation on the final day of BVNA Congress in October, with each event finishing with a Q&A.
The first webinar, “OA pain, awareness and management: how veterinary teams can collaborate to effectively manage OA”, will be held on Thursday 7 August from 7pm-8pm and will be led by Jayne Clark, Zoetis’ national veterinary manager, pain.
Dr Clark will also host the webinar, “Librela clinical update: four years of clinical experience” at the same time on Tuesday 19 August.
Zoetis veterinary consultant George Matthews will cover both webinars in a face-to-face event and workshops at BVNA headquarters in Harlow, Essex, from 10am to 1pm on Saturday 6 September.
From 9am-10am on Sunday 12 October, Zoetis vet consultant Zoe Mitchell will present “The joint approach: the importance of the nursing team in OA diagnosis and management” at BVNA Congress as part of the first opinion nursing stream.
Dr Clark said: “We are aiming for the talks to enhance delegates’ confidence in navigating aspects of pain management in dogs and cats so that they can support pet and owners with the latest knowledge, in a highly informed, confident and objective way.”
BVNA learning, development and communications manager Charlotte Bullard added: “Working alongside the veterinary surgeon, RVNs are often at the forefront of pain management conversations with pet caregivers, and so it is imperative they are equipped with the confidence to navigate these discussions with ease.
“We’d also encourage delegates attending these events to be part of the conversation – submitting any questions so that we can shape the sessions to fully reflect RVNs’ needs.”
The educational initiatives come as part of a partnership between Zoetis and the BVNA, which began in June last year.
In May, the pharmaceutical company hosted a free parasitology CPD event for BVNA members as part of Veterinary Nurse Awareness Month.
The events in August and September are free to BVNA members, while the BVNA Congress presentation is open to all delegates registered to attend the event.
Attendees can register for the sessions on the association’s website or by contacting [email protected]; non-members can join for £15.