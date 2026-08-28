28 Aug 2026
Supporters with a head for heights or who like to put their best foot forward are being encouraged to sign up now.
A zipline challenge at Twickenham Stadium is among the highlights of the fund-raising month.
Veterinary staff are being given the chance to swap their practices for the home of English rugby union in a leading charity’s latest fund-raising drive.
A zipline challenge at Twickenham Stadium, plus a three-day walking weekend in the Cotswolds, are among the highlights of Vetlife’s newly launched Active October campaign.
Supporters are being urged to sign up for both events, or plan their own fund-raising activity, now amid the ongoing and growing demand for the organisation’s services.
Officials have warned demand for its helpline remains near record levels after a new annual peak was reported earlier this year.
So far this year, requests for financial support are said to be up by around 20%, while calls for health support are also up slightly.
At the same time, the cost of delivering the group’s services now exceeds £1 million a year and helpline chair Robyn Lowe said: “The charitable climate is getting more challenging.
“There is ever increasingly needs for charitable services but less funding coming in to achieve that.
“That is why we are eternally grateful to the constant and persistent work of our wonderful community who continue to fill us with pride at how they consistently show up and raise money for Vetlife.”
The zipline challenge, which follows a similar initiative at London’s Alexandra Palace earlier this year, is due to take place at the halfway point of the campaign on 16 October
Before that, the charity will join forces with the Veterinary Voices Hiking Group for a three-day walking weekend based around the Gloucestershire village of Painswick.
Mrs Lowe said: “It equally fills me with great joy to be able to raise money while also running events like the Veterinary Voices Hiking Group events as it is a way for us to connect, make friends and step away from the fast pace of veterinary life and spend time with people who understand what it’s like.”
The walk will take place from 1-3 October and cover between 15km and 20km each day.
Participants can secure places by emailing [email protected] and either making a donation to Vetlife or becoming a regular supporter.
Meanwhile, participants in the Twickenham challenge will be asked to pledge to raise at least £150 each. Places can be secured by emailing [email protected]