The scar tissue was debrided and releasing incisions were made above Cinders’ nostrils, over her muzzle and around her eyes. Her muzzle and eyelids were then able to move into a more normal position. To prevent further contracture, the releasing incisions had skin grafts placed within them so new skin would grow across the gaps, stopping them closing. Any remaining scar tissue areas that did not have skin over them were also covered with skin grafts.