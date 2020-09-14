Given the colour of the right testicle in this case, it is quite surprising this colt was only showing mild colic symptoms and that the testicle was not particularly painful on palpation. True ischaemic necrosis is associated with a spermatic cord rotation of 360° or more, which results in both arterial and venous occlusion, and such horses are expected to present with more acute, severe pain (Pascoe et al, 1981).