Hoof cracks

Hoof cracks can occur in a horizontal or vertical plane as a consequence of foot imbalance, poor horn quality or trauma to the coronary band (Buffa et al, 1992; Josseck et al, 1995; Munroe and Weese, 2011; Figure 4). Cracks may be partial or full thickness and can be incomplete or complete depending on whether they extend to the coronary band (Munroe and Weese, 2011). Where they are associated with hoof wall instability, they can cause lameness. Cracks might also allow infection of the deeper tissues (Buffa et al, 1992; Josseck et al, 1995; Munroe and Weese, 2011).