In this session, younger vets were encouraged to identify mentors who align with their moral and ethical values – mentors do not have to be “old”, just a little more experienced than themselves. Many clinical situations were put forward, which presented a variety of ethical issues. One of the most interesting comments from the audience was made by one of the past AAEP presidents – apparently “blocking” a horse’s feet with Sarracenia purpurea immediately pre-competition is a common, if unethical, practice in the US. When asked what he would do if asked to block a horse in this way by a relatively new, but very large, client, he said: “Absolutely no way. If you do that, all you do is attract more and more a**hole clients, until you have a practice full of them.”