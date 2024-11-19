“[The] wider availability of certain modalities, together with the ability to perform certain diagnosis standing, has widened the diagnostic arsenal of the equine clinician…”

This modality can be viewed as enhanced bone scintigraphy: it is able to diagnose more abnormalities than conventional nuclear scintigraphy with the added advantage of being able to quantify the lesion; for example, in one study, increased uptake was identified in racehorses in the palmar metacarpal condyles and proximal sesamoid bones, where catastrophic breakdown may occur. Identification of these lesions early on would be crucial in preventing catastrophic injuries. It can also be used in combination with CT and/or MRI. This is particularly useful to diagnose pathology in the foot – such as active enthesopathy – particularly of the collateral ligament of the distal interphalangeal or the chondrosesamoidean ligament on the distal phalanx26-27.