An important disease that can be diagnosed by genotyping is type one polysaccharide storage myopathy (PSSM1), associated with a dominant missense mutation in the equine muscle glycogen synthase gene (GYS1)7. In some breeds, namely continental draft breeds, the prevalence of this disease is as high as 64%8 and, therefore, selection of breeding pairs dependent on genotype could prove fundamental in potentially eradicating the disease. However, as much as it may be desirable to eradicate the disease by selective breeding, it may be difficult to prioritise this outcome, especially if a breeding sire, for example, has several other more desirable traits, which means possessing the PSSM1 gene is less significant to a specific breeder. It has been suggested the high prevalence of the PSSM1 mutation in certain breeds is associated with positive selection for the GYS1 mutation9 and, therefore, it may not be easy to breed out.