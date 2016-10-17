17 Oct
Charlotte Maile covers another horse topic in the latest Practice Notes column.
In 2006, the Horse Genome Project completed the sequencing of the entire equine genome, which was subsequently published in Science1. This was a huge collaborative project between scientists and marked a major step forward in both veterinary and comparative biology.
Many people anticipated this sequencing could be the key to the future of horse breeding; however, it has transpired this is far from a precise science, as the Horse Genome Project web page states “the study of the horse genome is more like studying the weather than inventing a sports car”.
Horse racing is a lucrative business, with an annual turnover in the region of £3.45 billion. It is unsurprising, then, money is no object when it comes to breeding “the perfect racehorse”.
Top-quality horses, such as Frankel, are reported to command stud fees of up to £125,000. Until relatively recently, pedigrees were the main dictators of breeding matches; however, equine genetic testing is now becoming increasingly popular among breeders, with people wanting the best guarantee of success from their investment.
Several companies are now offering different genetic tests. Performing these tests is relatively straightforward for breeders and owners – all that is required is a sample of mane or tail hair, enabling laboratories to extract DNA from the hair root, without the need for a vet visit.
A major player in thoroughbred breeding genetics is the so-called “speed gene”, which was identified in 20102 and is now often taken into consideration. The speed gene is a polymorphism in the equine myostatin gene. Myostatin is an important negative regulator of muscle mass and a myostatin knockout mouse has marked hypermuscular phenotype, similar to the “double muscled” natural myostatin mutants seen in cows and “bully whippets”.
Although this polymorphism does not result in a hypermuscular phenotype in horses, the different polymorphisms affect muscle fibre type3, enabling breeders to characterise their horse as either a “sprinter” or “stayer”. Some breeding stallions now have their genotype for the myostatin gene on their stallion cards – it makes financial sense for people to pick a suitable sire for their broodmare.
Genetic testing is not only important in thoroughbred breeding (although a majority of breeding revenue comes from breeding racehorses).
Several additional genetic tests may attract other types of breeder, including coat colour and projected height.
The genetic locus, which enables geneticists to give an idea of projected height, was first identified in cattle as affecting stature, but subsequently, is now used in horses4-6.
The LCORL/NCAPG loci have two possible alleles: G or A base. Shorter horses have two A bases and taller horses have two G alleles, and heterozygote horses with one G and one A allele are somewhere in between. Personally, I am not sure how accurate this test is as I would also expect environmental factors, such as diet, to have a significant influence; however, I can understand the importance of this test where not succeeding a maximal height is important (for example, polo ponies or show ponies).
Coat colour genetics are particularly interesting and “coat colour calculators” exist, which provide a good idea of potential coat colours, based on the dam and sire’s coat patterns. This might be particularly important for people breeding coloured horses or unusual colours (such as palomino).
Ann Bowling and Phillip Sponenberg, both veterinary geneticists in the US, are the main proponents of the development of coat colour genetics.
Two main genes are involved in coat colour; the “extension gene”, which dictates if a horse’s base colour is red (for example, red = chestnut coat colour and non-red = black coat colour with no additional genes acting) and the “agouti” gene, which dictates if the non-red colour is uniform (this is how a bay horse is created – non-red extension gene, with the agouti gene restricting the black pigment to the extremities).
Several other modifying genes exist, which are referred to as “dilution genes”, and can create additional colours, such as duns and dapple greys.
Several diseases can now be detected via genetic testing – not only for diagnosis purposes, but also to enable selective breeding to prevent these diseases in the progeny.
An important disease that can be diagnosed by genotyping is type one polysaccharide storage myopathy (PSSM1), associated with a dominant missense mutation in the equine muscle glycogen synthase gene (GYS1)7. In some breeds, namely continental draft breeds, the prevalence of this disease is as high as 64%8 and, therefore, selection of breeding pairs dependent on genotype could prove fundamental in potentially eradicating the disease. However, as much as it may be desirable to eradicate the disease by selective breeding, it may be difficult to prioritise this outcome, especially if a breeding sire, for example, has several other more desirable traits, which means possessing the PSSM1 gene is less significant to a specific breeder. It has been suggested the high prevalence of the PSSM1 mutation in certain breeds is associated with positive selection for the GYS1 mutation9 and, therefore, it may not be easy to breed out.
Near eradication of disease by genetic testing of breeding animals is, however, a definite possibility and a marked reduction in cases of foal immunodeficiency syndrome was seen after genetic testing became available10.
The American Quarter Horse Association also supports the use of genetic testing to help eliminate hyperkalaemic periodic paralysis (HYPP), a potentially fatal muscle disease in the breed, after a genetic defect was identified in descendants of a sire called Impressive – a successful and famous America quarter horse. Although he never suffered from HYPP, he did, however, pass the defective gene down to his progeny and has, subsequently, become just as famous for the negative connotations associated with being an Impressive descendant.
In the future, breeding stallions and mares may be advertised by a genetic make-up card, enabling more specific breeding. I think it is a potentially more reliable way of breeding and may help to breed out certain diseases and undesirable traits. However, the potential of reducing the gene pool exists, which can be a huge disadvantage. Selective breeding before genetic testing has already resulted in limited genetic diversity within the thoroughbred population – it has been shown 94% of paternal lineage is derived from a single founder stallion11.
Genetic testing may, however, have the opposite effect, by encouraging people to use what were previously considered “less desirable” stallions as they are shown to have similar or preferable genetic profiling and potentially lower stud fees.
All in all, this is an exciting time for equine genetics – we are potentially only a few years away from “designer foals”.