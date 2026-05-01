1 May 2026
Incidents have been recorded across much of England, plus parts of Scotland and Wales, in recent weeks.
Image: Mark J. Barrett / Adobe Stock
Vets and owners have been urged to remain vigilant amid a surge in equine flu cases across large parts of the UK.
Figures from Equine Infectious Disease Surveillance (EIDS) have revealed 34 confirmed outbreaks since late March.
But at least eight other incidents are suspected and EIDS officials based at the University of Cambridge have thanked clinicians for reporting cases to them in recent weeks.
The group’s latest published update said: “These reports remain essential for tracking the spread of disease and keeping the equine community informed of the current situation in the UK.”
So far, cases have been recorded in 25 separate counties across England, Scotland and Wales.
Only four of the outbreaks are known to have affected animals that were vaccinated against the virus, while 12 were unvaccinated with vaccination status unknown in the remainder.
More than half of the incidents (19) also involved horses that had recently moved premises.
The update added: “With cases continuing to emerge across a wide geographic area, and many affected horses having moved premises prior to the onset of clinical signs, this highlights the importance of careful movement management during periods of increased EI activity.
“Those responsible for horses are encouraged to take a risk-based approach when moving animals, particularly between yards, events, or regions.
“Monitoring for early clinical signs, maintaining up-to-date vaccinations, and isolating new arrivals remain key measures in reducing transmission.”
EIDS said it is “closely monitoring” developments and has encouraged any UK-based vets who are either concerned about the virus or want to discuss a case, to email [email protected] or call 01223 766496.