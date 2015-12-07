Three main lameness grading systems seem to be in use. In one system common in the UK, the lameness is graded from 0 to 10, with 0 being a sound horse and 10 a non-weight bearing lameness. In general, a lameness graded between 1 and 3 is mild, between 4 and 6 moderate and between 7 and 10 severe. Using this method, a grade of lameness can be assigned separately for the walk, the trot on a straight line and again in each direction on the circle. The origin of this scale is not known, but has been used in numerous studies in which lameness has been graded8.