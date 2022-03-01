In the original CEPEF study1, 25.6% of the non-colic deaths were associated with fractures in the seven days following anaesthesia. Methods of recovering horses have changed significantly since this study, with assisted recoveries using head and tail ropes being the most commonly employed method of assistance, used in 41% of all cases in the latest CEPEF report3. Other options for assisted recovery include hand assistance in small horses or foals, inflated air pillows, tilt tables and recovery pools.