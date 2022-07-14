The author prefers a numeric rating scale, one of which is described here. Horses are given a score of 1 to 4 for each of 9 different behaviour assessments (Table 1). Increasing scores indicate the presence of increasing pain. This numeric rating scale is easy enough for owners and yard staff to monitor, and provides a good objective assessment of behavioural pain indicators to monitor quality of life, disease progression and adequacy of analgesia. Clinicians can set target outcomes and interventions (for example, continue with twice daily “bute” until the pain score falls below 12, or arrange a follow-up consultation if the pain score is above 16). It can also be adapted to include physiological parameters, such as heart and respiratory rates – particularly in hospitalised patients. The right analgesic option for each patient can then be based on this objective assessment.