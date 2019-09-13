Recovery

In general, I prefer to recover horses with their injured/affected leg uppermost; however, occasionally, risk/benefit decisions may have to be made if that means the horse is placed in the opposite lateral recumbency than it had spent a significant length of time in on the table – for example, weighing up whether it would be worse for a horse to have to lie on an injured or affected leg and have to use that leg to try to move from the recumbency it is in, against asking the horse to be able to have efficient gas exchange and inhalation agent elimination from a congested lung.