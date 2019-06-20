Table 2. Analgesics and anti-nociceptives used in horses – selected examples (Sanchez and Robertson, 2014)

Drug Dose Route Dosing interval or duration of analgesia Most common use and selected comments References/further reading

Flunixin meglumine 0.5mg/kg to 1.1mg/kg IV, PO 12h to 24h Musculoskeletal and visceral pain and inflammation, perioperative analgesia

Phenylbutazone 2.2mg/kg to 4.4mg/kg IV, PO 12h to 24h Musculoskeletal pain and inflammation. Some visceral analgesia

Paracetamol 20mg/kg PO 12h Adjunct to other analgesic drugs (Mercer at al, 2019)

N-butylscopolammonium bromide 0.2mg/kg to 0.3mg/kg IV 20 min to 60 min duration of effect Analgesia in non-strangulating large intestinal obstruction and spasmotic colic. Rapid analgesic onset (Roelvink et al, 1991; Boatwright et al, 1996; Sanchez et al, 2008)

Dipyrone/metamizole 25mg/kg IV 50 min duration of effect when combined with n-butylscopolammonium bromide Colic, chronic arthritis, spasmolytic. Can rarely cause agranulocytosis (Roelvink et al, 1991)

Meloxicam 0.6mg/kg 0.6mg/kg IV, PO 24h Musculoskeletal pain and inflammation, perioperative analgesia.

Rapid clearance means shorter detection times in competition horses and improved safety in foals (Friton et al, 2006; de Grauw et al, 2009; Naylor et al, 2013)

Firocoxib 0.1mg/kg IV, PO 24h Musculoskeletal pain and inflammation (Orsini et al, 2012)

Xylazine 0.2mg/kg to 1.1mg/kg IV, IM Bolus Sedation and 20 min to 60 min of analgesia, premedication

Detomidine 5μg/kg to 40μg/kg IV, IM Bolus Sedation and up to 90 min of analgesia, premedication

Romifidine 0.06mg/kg to 0.1mg/kg IV Bolus Sedation and up to 120 min of analgesia, although less potent than detomidine, premedication

Medetomidine 4μg/kg to 10μg/kg IV Bolus

Detomidine PLUS Methadone 5μg/kg 0.2mg/kg IV Bolus Methadone potentiates the antinociception produced by detomidine with minimal sedative effects (Gozalo-Marcilla et al, 2017)

Lidocaine PLUS Ketamine 1.3mg/kg then 3mg/kh/h 0.55mg/kg then 0.5mg/kg/h IV Bolus CRI Bolus CRI Analgesia for severe pain. Can be used for several days. No benefit to adding butorphanol

Paracetamol PLUS Tramadol 6g/h 1mg/kg then 3mg/kg/h IV CRI

Bolus

CRI Provides very good analgesia. Potential for paroxysmal ventricular tachycardia (Tavanaeimanesh et al, 2018)

Buprenorphine 5μg/kg to 10μg/kg IV 6h to 12h Sedation with acepromazine or α 2 -adrenergic agonists decreases excitation for all opioids. Buprenorphine had better postoperative analgesic scores compared to butorphanol (Taylor et al, 2016)

Butorphanol 10μg/kg to 50μg/kg 40μg/kg to 100μg/kg 18μg/kg

10μg/kg/h to 23μg/kg/h IV IM IV 3h to 4h 4h to 6h Bolus then CRI Sedation with acepromazine or α 2 -adrenergic agonists decreases excitation for all opioids. Buprenorphine had better postoperative analgesic scores compared to butorphanol (Taylor et al, 2016)

Morphine 0.12mg/kg to 0.66mg/kg IV 4h to 6h Sedation with acepromazine or α 2 -adrenergic agonists decreases excitation for all opioids. Buprenorphine had better postoperative analgesic scores compared to butorphanol (Taylor et al, 2016)

Ketamine 0.4mg/kg/h to 1.2mg/kg/h CRI Effective for severe pain. Safely shown for at least 5 days at 0.8mg/kg/h (Wagner et al, 2011; Matthews et al, 2004

Gabapentin 2.5mg/kg to 20mg/kg IV, PO 12h For neuropathic pain or as an adjunct to treatment for severe or chronic pain leading to hyperalgesia. Poor oral bioavailability (Dirikolu et al, 2008; Davis et al, 2007; Terry et al, 2010)

Morphine 120mg Intra-articular Potent analgesic and variable anti-inflammatory effects (van Loon et al, 2010; Rubio-Martinez et al, 2017)

Morphine 100mg/animal or 0.05mg/kg to 0.2mg/kg 0.1mg/kg Caudal epidural Cranial epidural 3h to 8h duration >12h duration Dilute to 30ml with saline. Excellent analgesia and anti-hyperalgesia. Can cause pruritis Thoracolumbar admistration achieved via epidural catheter (van Loon et al, 2012; Martin-Flores et al; 2014) (Freitas et al, 2011)

Lidocaine 0.2mg/kg Epidural 30 min to 90 min duration 5ml to 8ml of 2% solution. Perineal anaesthesia. Onset within 10 min. Risk of hindlimb weakness

Bupivacaine 0.04mg/kg to 0.06mg/kg Epidural 3.5h to 5h duration 5ml to 8ml of 0.25% solution. Perineal anaesthesia. Risk of hindlimb weakness

Xylazine 0.03mg/kg to 0.06mg/kg Epidural 1h to 3.5h duration 0.2mg/kg typical analgesia. Onset can take 30 min. Relatively less hindlimb weakness (increases with increasing dose)

Detomidine 0.02mg/kg to 0.06mg/kg Epidural 2h to 4h duration Onset 10 min to 25 min analgesia

Morphine

PLUS

Detomidine 0.1mg/kg to 0.2mg/kg 0.01mg/kg to 0.03mg/kg Epidural 24h to 48h duration Analgesia (Rowland et al, 2018)

Morphine PLUS Xylazine 0.01mg/kg to 0.02mg/kg Epidural 12h and 18h duration Analgesia

Lidocaine PLUS Xylazine 0.22mg/kg 0.17mg/kg Epidural 4h to 6h duration Perineal anaesthesia for standing surgeries such as laparoscopic ovariectomy

Romifidine PLUS Butorphanol 80ug/kg then 29ug/kg/h 18ug/kg then 25ug/kg/h IV Bolus, CRI Bolus, CRI Standing restraint for surgical and other procedures (for example, dentistry and ophthalmology procedures) (Marly et al, 2014)

Detomidine PLUS Morphine 10ug/kg then 3ug/kg/h 0.1mg/kg IV IV Bolus, CRI Bolus after 5 min Standing surgery/procedures (Potter et al, 2016)

Romifidine PLUS Midazolam 30ug/kg then 50ug/kg/h 0.02mg/kg then 0.06mg/kg/h IV Bolus

CRIBolus

CRI Standing surgery/procedures (Muller et al, 2017)

Romifidine PLUS Ketamine PLUS 30ug/kg then 50ug/kg/h 0.5mg/kg then 1.2mg/kg/h IV Bolus CRI Bolus CRI Standing surgery/procedures (Muller et al, 2017)