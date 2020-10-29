29 Oct 2020
Dechra Veterinary Products unveils new presentation of Equipalazone, which is indicated for a variety of musculoskeletal disorders in horses and ponies.
Equine pain relief product Equipalazone has been updated in an apple-flavoured presentation.
Dechra Veterinary Products has announced the oral powder, which can be used to treat a variety of musculoskeletal disorders in horses and ponies, will appear in apple as well as the standard product, which will be rebranded Equipalazone Original.
Equipalazone contains analgesic NSAID phenylbutazone, which is most commonly used by vets to treat lameness in horses and can be prescribed as a treatment for OA conditions, acute and chronic laminitis, bursitis and carpitis, as well as to reduce post-surgical soft tissue reaction.
The apple-flavoured Equipalazone retains Dechra’s Microcaps technology and remains the only phenylbutazone powder on the market with no added sugar.
It is available to dispense in compact 1.5g sachets that are added to feed.
Dechra brand manager Emma Jennings said: “The new apple flavoured Equipalazone is the same tried and trusted popular product that vets have been using for many years, but the enhanced apple flavour should improve compliance among even the fussiest of feeders.
“Equipalazone has been a best-selling treatment delivering powerful pain relief since we brought it to the market as the first microencapsulated phenylbutazone more than 45 years ago. The apple-flavoured presentation will give vets even more choice when it comes to providing pain relief and anti-inflammatory treatment for equine conditions.”
For more information visit Dechra’s website.