14 Jun 2022
Veterinary professionals who want to help shape profession’s future by joining BVA council, panels or committees are encouraged to throw their hats in the ring.
Justine Shotton, BVA president.
The BVA is inviting applications from veterinary professionals who want to help shape the future of the profession.
Applications have opened for anyone wanting to join BVA council, or one of its panels and committees.
The association is seeking members with a range of experience and professional expertise. Among the positions is a vacancy on BVA council for a recent graduate member who is keen to participate in discussions and bring forward the views of their peers.
Four spaces are available on the policy committee, and successful candidates will be chosen for their experience in policy development, evidence gathering and research, decision making, and problem solving.
Two vacancies are available to MRCVS for the Ethics and Welfare Advisory Panel, and positions are also available on BVA branch councils in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, as well as for the BVA’s new member benefits and events committee.
All positions are voluntary and work carried out counts towards members’ CPD.
BVA president Justine Shotton said: “If you are keen to help shape the future of the veterinary profession, want to share your views on the topics that are important to you and your colleagues, and have the expertise and passion to help drive forward change, we want to hear from you.
“This is an exciting opportunity for individuals who want their voices to be heard to get involved in shaping BVA policies. I’d urge anyone interested to apply for these positions, which are sure to be both rewarding and highly interesting. We look forward to hearing from you.”
Applications close on Monday 18 July. Full details are available from the BVA website.