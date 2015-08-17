Tap water is noxious to fibroblasts, so isotonic saline (0.9%) is the ideal solution. It doesn’t necessarily need to be sterile – adding one tablespoon of table salt to 600ml water is inexpensive and easily done. If necessary, the wound may be cleansed with dilute solutions (0.05%) of chlorhexidine or povidone iodine, but this should ideally be followed by rinsing with saline to remove the detergents. All scrub solutions (that is, anything that lathers) are best avoided. The old adage “if you wouldn’t put it in your eye, don’t put it on the wound” applies here.