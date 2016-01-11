Topical antimicrobial agents do provide efficacy against bacteria in the wound bed with minimal side effects on wound healing. Silver sulfadiazine and fluphenicol-based antimicrobial sprays have the advantage of not being used systemically, so reducing concerns about antibiotic resistance. Such topical sprays can be used following the debridement of the wound; however, their use, either instead of, or beneath, an appropriate dressing is of questionable benefit and may impede the beneficial effects of the dressing or autolytic debridement process. If used, the choice of antimicrobial spray should be based on the culture of the wound, which should be non-exudative and superficial.