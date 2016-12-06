EHV1 is more serious, as it is associated with abortion, stillbirth, neonatal illness and neurological signs. Virulence markers, identified by molecular characterisation of EHV1 from viruses recovered in outbreaks during a 30-year period in the US and Europe, introduced the concept of neuropathic and non-neuropathic strains2. However, it is important to recognise although the odds of having neurological disease are greatly increased with the ORF30 G(2254) genotype, the opposite allele (ORF30 A[2254]) can also be associated with neurological signs3. Therefore, strain differences account, in part, for why some EHV1-infected horses develop neurological signs and others do not. Differences in pathogenicity may relate to strain differences in magnitude and duration of viraemia, and the affected animals’ vaccination status, age and other, as yet unclear, factors play a role in leading to clinical disease.