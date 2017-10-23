Xylazine and romifidine (+/- butorphanol) can be used throughout most of the gestation, but are contraindicated during the final month. If sedation is necessary then discuss with the owners about going against data sheet recommendations and record verbal consent. Detomidine with butorphanol should not be used in pregnancy. Sedation for prolonged procedures is useful to allow many diagnostic and minor surgical procedures to be done standing. Rather than repeated boluses, continuous infusion sedation aims to maintain an even plane of sedation. The disadvantages are time to set up and expense if a whole bag is prepared for a relatively short procedure.