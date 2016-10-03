Finally, a technique for standing arthroscopic evaluation of the equine stifle has been developed by Dave Frisbie. This was to obtain diagnoses in a group of athletic horses that had clinical evidence of stifle disease based on diagnostic analgesia and equivocal changes on radiographic and ultrasonographic examinations. However, owners were reluctant to elect for conventional arthroscopy under general anaesthesia. Therefore, the use of an 18-gauge (1.3mm) needle arthroscope in the standing sedated horse allows shortened post-procedure rehabilitation and can help identify presence or absence of a significant lesion. It is not a treatment modality and is described by Dr Frisbie in McIlwraith et al2.