16 Apr 2024
Ekyflex Tendon Evo has been designed to “give horses that extra bounce they need”.
Audevard Laboratories has unveiled what it calls a “breakthrough in equine care” to boost tendon and ligament strength and “give horses that extra bounce they need”.
The supplement, Ekyflex Tendon Evo, is a new formula that the company says has been scientifically proven to enhance tendon health.
The supplement provides “triple-action support” for tendons to strengthen the collagen fibres by:
Audevard said Ekyflex Tendon Evo was recommended for horses with signs of tendon weakness, for horses with a history of tendon problems or for horses in training.
It is also said to be ideal for use after tendon-related incidence to support the recovery phase.