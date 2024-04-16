the creation of quality collagen, crucial for tendon strength through a mix of amino acids and white willow

optimisation of the tendon environment to ensure optimal healing and resilience (thanks to Boswellia serrata and citrus)

strengthening the attachment of tendons and ligaments to the bone, providing added stability and support (thanks to vitamin D3)

Tendons

Audevard said Ekyflex Tendon Evo was recommended for horses with signs of tendon weakness, for horses with a history of tendon problems or for horses in training.