7 Nov 2022
Ekygard+ is described as a complete and concentrated formula that integrates all European College of Equine Internal Medicine recommendations.
Audevard Laboratories has announced what it calls a new, more complete and concentrated formula integrating all European College of Equine Internal Medicine (ECEIM) recommendations.
The product, the company said, offers triple reinforced gastric protection, “providing comfort to horses that will benefit it and supporting their daily life”.
Ekygard+ replaces Ekygard in Audevard’s digestive range and concentrates all ingredients recommended by the ECEIM for management of equine gastric discomfort. Pectin-lecithin, magnesium hydroxide, sea buckthorn berries and probiotics have been added to the original formula.
Around 60% of horses are subject to gastric discomfort, but 40% of those show no clinical signs.
Audevard said that due to the scientifically validated ingredients, Ekygard+ provides triple protection for the horse’s stomach by reducing acidity, protecting the mucosa and supporting the flora.
It is available in three formats: 2.4kg, 6kg and 14kg. More information is available from regional account managers or [email protected]