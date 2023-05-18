18 May 2023
Ekyflex Tendon Evo replaces existing Ekyflex Tendon in the company’s orthopaedic range.
Audevard Laboratories has brought out a new supplement to support tendons and ligaments.
Studies on tendons show age and/or exercise cause progressive degeneration of fibre quality1, which can translate to signs of weakness visible to the noted eye.
Around 70% of owners have noticed signs of tendon damage, including heat and swelling, without marked lameness, but risk of tendinitis can increase, which has an uncertain outcome and up to 80% of horses relapse2.
Audevard said that with a combination of scientifically validated ingredients, Ekyflex Tendon Evolutionary “provides a triple action for tendons to strengthen collagen fibres”.
Ekyflex Tendon Evo can be used for horses with signs of tendon weakness, for horses with a history of tendon problems or for horses in training. It is available in two formats: 900g and 1.8kg.
1. Birch HL, Bailey AJ and Goodship AE (1998). Macroscopic “degeneration” of equine superficial digital flexor tendon is accompanied by a change in extracellular matrix composition, Equine Veterinary Journal 30(6): 534–539.
2. Dowling BA, et al. (2000). Superficial digital flexor tendonitis in the horse, Equine Veterinary Journal 32(5): 369-378.