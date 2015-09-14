The intestine is then aligned in a position as near to anatomical normality as possible, between the medial and dorsal caecal bands. Stay sutures can be placed before two stab incisions are created; one is in the ileum or distal jejunum after a Penrose drain has been placed to occlude flow of ingesta; the other is in the caecum, which is elevated and held away from the protected laparotomy incision to minimise leakage, before the staple gun (7.5cm) is assembled with an arm in each lumen (Figure 13) and the gun fired. The gun is then reloaded and turned the other way round before again being fired. In this way a 15cm stoma has been created. The stab incisions are then closed with 3 polyglactin.