29 Apr 2026
Applications are open until 27 May, with 25 places available for vets and vet nurses.
Credit: BEVA
BEVA has reopened applications for its coaching programme that supports equine clinicians changing career direction or returning to practice from a break.
Available to all BEVA members (including nurses and allied professionals) over five years qualified, the Back in the Saddle programme is a free coaching initiative said to significantly improve retention in the equine profession.
Applications for the six-month programme are open until Wednesday 27 May, with online group sessions running from June through to November.
Back in the Saddle was launched in 2024 to support professionals experiencing life or career shifts, such as returning to work from time away or transitioning to a different aspect of equine practice.
BEVA vice-president and programme coach Kate Blakeman said: “Back in the Saddle isn’t about helping people leave equine practice.
“It’s about recalibration – giving vets and nurses structured time and space to rebuild confidence, re-establish momentum and feel ready to take considered risks again.”
Liphook Equine Hospital head of nursing Rosina Lillywhite, who has joined the coaching team to provide dedicated vet nurse support, added: “Whether someone is navigating a period of change or simply reassessing their direction, the programme offers structured support, practical strategies and the reassurance that they’re not alone in the challenges they’re facing.
“It’s a really valuable opportunity to reconnect with your career and regain a sense of purpose within the profession.”
The initiative is said to have received very positive feedback from its first two cohorts.
BEVA said that 100% of its 2025 participants rated it as excellent or very good, said the course met or exceeded their expectations, agreed the sessions provided practical strategies to approach practice with confidence, felt more positive about their work and said they would recommend the scheme to others.
There are 25 places available in the 2026 programme. More information on it and how to apply can be found at BEVA’s website.