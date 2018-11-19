A study by Innes et al (2010) suggested the incidence of serious adverse effects associated with NSAID use of 28 days or more is low and the risk of adverse effect did not increase with duration of treatment. The authors of this study suggested adverse events may have more to do with an individual animal’s inherent response to NSAIDs rather than dose and duration of treatment (Innes et al, 2010). While the authors are not advocating the risk of adverse effects be ignored, it should also not be overstated.