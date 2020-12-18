18 Dec 2020
Laboratory is the first in the UK to sign up to the Equine Veterinary Surveillance Network and will contribute valuable disease surveillance to project.
Image © Kadisha / Pixabay
BattLab has become the first diagnostic laboratory in the UK to join the new Equine Veterinary Surveillance Network (EVSNET).
EVSNET, an initiative from the University of Liverpool and funded by The Horse Trust, aims to provide equine health and disease information to vets, labs and equine owners.
Currently, the UK has no comprehensive national surveillance of equine health records and it is hoping to provide research on a large, real-time and continuous scale. Small animal clinicians are already familiar with the Small Animal Veterinary Surveillance Network.
BattLab will contribute equine data for disease surveillance.
On joining EVSNET, Francesco Cian – lead clinical pathologist at BattLab and author of the Diagnostic Dilemmas column in Vet Times – said: “We are very excited by this collaboration.
“Our comprehensive service – including gastroenterology, genetics, infectious disease, microbiology and allergy services – makes BattLab well placed to participate in research projects.”