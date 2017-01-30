Educating owners to accurately body condition score a horse, identify regional adiposity and differentiate fat and muscle may be difficult, but is important. Obese sports horses usually undertake an adequate amount of exercise and, therefore, it is often the nutrition that needs to be addressed. Overfeeding horses relative to their energy requirements is common. Unless undertaking strenuous exercise, feeding good quality forage and high-fibre, low-starch hard feed with a balancer is usually adequate. Weighing out the appropriate amount of forage, with or without soaking to reduce sugar content, is preferable to ad libitum provision or roughage.