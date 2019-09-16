ACTH also rises via HPA axis arousal as a result of stress, not only PPID. Routine management and training of domestic horses provide many possible sources of such stress. Examples include long hours of stabling, inappropriate grain-based feeding schedules instead of ad-lib forage, lack of choice of companions, insufficient socialisation and prolonged training rooted in what are now considered to be aversive techniques – and this is before considering horses that are more actively abused or neglected.