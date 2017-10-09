On a good day, I may have been able to recall they did something nasty to the kidneys in some horses and to the gastrointestinal tract (GIT) of others. However, more words have been added to the pages of the equine NSAID literature. I read a review published in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association1 discussing the rationale of using firocoxib, a COX-2 selective NSAID, instead of flunixin or phenylbutazone as analgesics in horses. However, this article was aimed at a US audience, so I wondered what the British situation surrounding these “newer” NSAIDs was, given we have licensed versions of meloxicam, firocoxib and ketoprofen2, and whether these newer NSAIDs offer any advantage over the two stalwarts?