17 Aug 2022
Pan-European logistical problem is expected to impact on supplies from one manufacturer in the coming months, with it and others saying they are taking steps to meet supply demands.
BEVA and equine sector representative bodies have joined forces to monitor the potential impact of a shortage of doses of equine influenza vaccines.
The vet association along with British Equestrian and the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) have noted minor interruptions to the supply of vaccines in 2022, but a pan-European logistical problem being experienced by Boehringer Ingelheim has raised the prospect of further reduction in supplies in the coming months.
BEVA said it was liaising with the three vaccine manufacturers with products in the UK to quantify the impact of the shortage and look at solutions, so equine health and welfare and equestrian competition were not disrupted.
Marc Laemmer, equine business head at Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, said: “We are currently experiencing a European-wide supply issue relating to our equine influenza and influenza-tetanus vaccines. This has been caused by unexpected issues following the implementation of a technology upgrade, and is not a product or quality issue.
“This means that some vet practices will have difficulty obtaining sufficient influenza vaccines and there may be a shortage in the UK market.
“We understand the importance of these vaccines to equine welfare, and we are continuing to work tirelessly to find a solution, so that we can return to normal supply as soon as possible.”
Amanda Melvin, equine business manager at MSD Animal Health, said: “Based on prior demand, MSD’s equine vaccines are in full supply. MSD has taken steps to protect as many horses as possible at this time.
“We will continue to supply existing customers with the available MSD stock on ‘allocation’ and, where possible, to allocate stock to additional customers. Allocations are being made to our veterinary customers based on their historical demand, which we believe is the most efficient way to manage the available supplies.”
Rebecca Cabrejas, equine business unit manager at Zoetis, said: “Demand for our vaccines currently exceeds what we can supply. While we have adequate stocks to fulfil current customers’ orders, unfortunately, we are not in a position to be able to supply new customers at this time. We will continue to work with BEVA to limit the impact of the current shortages.”
David Rendle, who chairs BEVA’s health and medicines committee, said: “BEVA, BHA and the BEF [British Equestrian Federation] will continue to work together with other industry and equestrian sporting bodies to manage the situation, should the availability of influenza vaccines be compromised further.
“We remind all horse owners of the importance of maintaining vaccination for equine influenza, but would advise they wait until as close a time as possible until their horse’s next dose is due to minimise current demand.”
James Given, director of equine health and welfare at the BHA, said the organisation was monitoring the situation and it would inform its stakeholders of updates when available, while Jim Eyre, chief executive of British Equestrian, said its member bodies were ready to work together to “devise practical solutions for dealing with any supply difficulties”.