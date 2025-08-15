15 Aug 2025
The new award celebrates clinicians who’ve impressed with their skills, work ethic, and passion for equine welfare despite their short time in the field.
Clockwise top left: Archie Moffat, Sarah Thornton, Hannah-Olivia Foster and Dr Harriett Bartram-Baird Images: BEVA and Copyright © Ballinger Equine 2025
BEVA has announced the shortlist for its inaugural One to Watch Award, which will be presented at the group’s annual congress in Birmingham next month.
The association has named four candidates for the accolade, which recognises exceptional early-career equine vets, from 10 nominees.
The shortlisted vets, who will all receive a one-day ticket to the congress that runs from 10-13 September, are as follows:
Dr Foster was nominated by The British Horse Society, having supported many of its healthcare and education clinics.
She was put forward for her hard work and for creating “a really positive and encouraging rapport with her clients whilst being able to educate and inspire owners to make positive changes to their management.”
Stable Close Equine Practice nominated Mr Moffat for being “thoughtful, intelligent, and quietly influential,” adding: “He represents everything the BEVA One to Watch Award celebrates: skill, potential, compassion, and a clear commitment to shaping a better future for horses, clients, and veterinary colleagues alike.”
Dr Thornton was volunteered by Hook Norton Vets for her “excellent skill set” and “calm, sympathetic manner,” as well as her drive for innovation and improvement within the practice.
Dr Bartram-Baird was also nominated by her practice, for her selflessness and for being “an exceptional clinician and a genuine, decent human who contributes to making the world a better place every day.”
BEVA council member Gemma Dransfield said: “The BEVA One to Watch Award is a way of appreciating and celebrating those who are raising the bar in equine care, to ensure we have the highest standards of excellence for the future within our wonderful profession.
“Not only will the winner become the inaugural champion of our important new award, but they will also receive an incredible selection of practical prizes to help them with their career progression.”
A judging panel including a representative of BEVA’s careers committee, a senior equine vet, a non-equine veterinary professional, and an external industry representative decided on the shortlist.
The winning candidate will receive a trophy as well as one year of BEVA membership, exclusive opportunities with the association, and a paid BEVA Congress experience including an overnight stay and ticket to the annual dinner.