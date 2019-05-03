Global names in gastroenterology will be sharing their knowledge to help vets and VNs support the work of the British Horse Society and the University of Nottingham’s REACT to colic campaign.
Colic will be a key topic on the scientific programme at 2019’s BEVA Congress, taking place on 11 to 14 September in Birmingham.
Congress highlights include:
A morning devoted to gastroenterology. Chaired by Harry Carslake, diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM), the session will involve five leading authorities speaking about aspects of colic, followed by discussion and Q and As.
Natasha Jocelyn, internal medicine specialist at Sussex Equine Hospital, will speak about managing acute colic in the field: what to do when flunixin doesn’t work.
Gunther van Loon, European veterinary specialist in equine internal medicine at Ghent University, will discuss managing acute colic in the equine hospital.
Nathan Slovis – member of the ACVIM, director of the McGee Medicine Department and a partner at Haygard Equine Medical Institute in Lexington, Kentucky, US – will explain colic guidelines: can “algorithms” help?
Lutz Goehring, European veterinary specialist in equine internal medicine of Ludwig-Maximilians-University of Munich, will explore the question: “Is there an evidence-based approach to managing enteritis?”
David Rendle, European veterinary specialist in equine internal medicine of Rainbow Equine Hospital in North Yorkshire, will look at parasitic disease as a cause of colic and methods of management.
Register before 8 May for reduced booking fees, with more information available online.