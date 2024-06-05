5 Jun
The Arthrex Vet Systems Mobile Lab will host hands-on sessions to help practitioners with arthroscopy and joint block skills.
BEVA has announced September’s congress will feature wet lab practical sessions for the first time.
The Arthrex Vet Systems Mobile Lab will host hands-on sessions for practitioners to help them hone arthroscopy and joint block skills.
The congress is running at ACC Liverpool from 11 to 14 September.
BEVA president Roger Smith said: “Our practical sessions are always highly popular and the wet lab experience takes things to the next level. We are delighted to partner with Arthrex Vet Systems to bring this exciting opportunity to congress delegates.”
He added: “The ability to practise ultrasound-guided injections at the conference provides the opportunity to hone your skills in ultrasound and ultrasound-guided injections of tendons, ligaments and joints.
“It is the first time we have worked with an exhibitor this way and we hope it will lead to more opportunities to work with our exhibitors, to create more, exciting interactive initiatives within the exhibition space.”
Three wet lab taster sessions at three different stations are planned for the Thursday. Under the principles of US guidance, delegates will be able to inject tendons and ligaments, and perform an arthroscopy of the fetlock joint.
Friday’s sessions will focus on forelimb joint blocks and arthroscopic demonstrations of the needle locations. Three different stations will operate, covering use of nanoscale, distal interphalangeal joint and arthroscopy.
More than 90 hours of live and on-demand CPD will cover many aspects of equine medicine, surgery and practice at this year’s conference, which will feature an opening address by Olympic gold medallist Sally Gunnell.
Full details are available on the BEVA Congress website.