17 Feb
One-day course offering seven CPD hours aims to arm veterinary participants with more knowledge to empower owners.
Veterinary professionals wanting to boost their equine nutrition knowledge can benefit with a CPD course planned for July.
“From superfoods to supplements: how to know more than the owner” will take place on 7 July with a speaker panel comprising Caroline Argo, Andy Durham, Pat Harris and Sarah Stoneham.
Course organiser Nicky Jarvis, also on the panel, said: “Whether it’s a conversation with an owner about their overweight horse, examining a geriatric pony with weight loss or formulating nutrition for an orphan foal, tailored nutrition is the cornerstone of every equine case we see in veterinary practice.
“We regularly treat a variety of conditions such as laminitis and colic, but are we always confident about the best feeding advice to give our clients? And how often do we walk into a tack room full of the ‘latest’ supplements and wonder if any of them actually work?”
The course will cover how to:
Ticket information, event details and booking are available online.