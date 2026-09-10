10 Sept 2026
New guidance for the ProtectMEtoo Toolkit will be shared in sessions at BEVA Congress.
Image: Alexas_Fotos via Pixabay.
BEVA has today (Thursday 10 September) launched new guidance for its ProtectMEtoo Toolkit to help vets and horse owners detect and manage anthelmintic resistance.
The new addition to the toolkit has been launched at BEVA Congress, held at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham until 12 September.
Developed by the association’s anthelmintic working group, the new anthelmintic resistance section is said to offer “practical, step-by-step guidance” on monitoring for resistance, interpreting results and managing confirmed cases.
BEVA Anthelmintic Working Group lead Nicky Housby-Skeggs said: “While preventing resistance from developing in the first place is always the best approach, we also need to be equipped to manage it when it is already present.
“Monitoring the effectiveness of wormers at herd level is an essential component of sustainable parasite control and should be undertaken at least annually.
“This new guidance is designed to give vets and owners the practical tools they need to manage, monitor and reduce resistance risk.”
It explains how to conduct and interpret Faecal Egg Count Reduction Tests to identify resistance.
To help slow development of further resistance it provides guidance on improving pasture management, increasing monitoring and maintaining the population of parasites that remain unexposed to treatment.
Dr Housby-Skeggs added: “Together, these measures can reduce selection pressure for resistance and help preserve the effectiveness of available anthelmintics for the future.”
The guidance will feature in the BEVA Congress sessions “Parasite management in Thoroughbreds” on Friday and “Testing for cyathostomins – which test and how to interpret” on Saturday.