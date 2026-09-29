29 Sept 2026
New toolkit supports equine clinicians support horse welfare during box rest, treatment and rehabilitation.
BEVA has launched a new toolkit to help equine veterinary professionals manage the behavioural and welfare challenges associated with periods of confinement.
The Coping with Confinement Toolkit is an online resource offering evidence-based guidance to help clinicians identify and address behavioural well-being challenges during confinement such as box rest or restricted grazing.
It is said to guide users through creating bespoke confinement plans for individual horses to best accommodate their clinical and behavioural needs and the practical circumstances of their care.
Its development was led by immediate past-president Imogen Burrows, supported by BEVA council members Jenny Hindmarsh, Helen Bickerton and Marie Rippingale and several equine behaviourists.
Dr Burrows said: “As our understanding of equine behavioural needs evolves, there is an opportunity to improve how we manage confinement to reduce stress, support recovery and ultimately improve patient welfare.
“Our Coping with Confinement Toolkit provides the practical information and guidance veterinary professionals need to make these potentially physically and mentally challenging situations more manageable and bearable for both horses and the people caring for them.”