4 Jul 2023
The offer has been made as practical and fund-raising support for colleagues coping with the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Image: 9743366 / Pixabay.
BEVA has announced plans to offer free membership of the organisation to equine vets in Ukraine.
The move is the latest element of the group’s support for colleagues in the war-torn country, which is set to continue with a fund-raising cycling event next week.
Other groups, including the BVA offered free membership to Ukrainian vets in the aftermath of the Russian invasion last year.
BEVA officials say its offer will give Ukrainian vets access to its CPD resources, journals and apps, as well as peer support and advice.
The association has already led the Power to Ukraine Fund appeal, which is part of British Equestrians for Ukraine, and aims to supply 10 generators for the treatment of displaced and injured horses during enforced power cuts.
That initiative will also be one of the beneficiaries of the returning BEVA Sportive cycling event, which will start and finish at the Newbury Rugby Club next Saturday, 15 July. Entries remain open until 9 July.
BEVA council member Alison Talbot said: “Equine vets in Ukraine are continuing to work in horrific conditions.
“It takes grit, determination and bravery to continue to work to help horses in such a challenging environment.
“We hope that free membership will help provide some of the additional learning resources they may need, while our separate fund-raising projects are helping to supply practical support.”
Ukrainian equine vets can secure their membership by emailing [email protected] with their full name, year of qualification, and confirmation that they are a vet based in Ukraine.