3 Sept 2021
The new president of BEVA has pledged to use his term in office to champion equine vets and improve their working lives to benefit horse welfare.
Huw Griffiths, clinical director at Liphook Equine Hospital in Hampshire, will be presented with his presidential chains of office on Monday (6 September) in a ceremony at the BEVA Conference in Birmingham.
He will be taking over the reins from 2020-21 president Lucy Grieve of Rossdales Veterinary Surgeons in Newmarket.
Dr Griffiths said he was looking forward to having the opportunity to lead the council and “make a difference” for his fellow vets over the next 12 months.
He said: “My mission statement is championing the equine vet and I want to put an infrastructure in place to help vets be the very best they can be. This will ultimately benefit the welfare of the horse, which is they key aim of BEVA.
“My main focus will be the vets who are at the very centre of the industry, the ambulatory vets who are, day-to-day, going out to visit owners and their horses and building and maintaining relationships and trust between clients and their equine practice. If you have a healthier, happier vet, the level of care for the horse will be increased.”
Dr Griffiths graduated from the University of Liverpool in 2000 and joined Liphook Equine Hospital in 2004, rising to the role of clinical director in 2018.
His career has also taken him to Ireland and the US, and he has a special interest in sport horse breeding, holding a certificate in Equine Stud Medicine.
He is one of Liphook’s team of 10 ambulatory vets, travelling to see clients and their horses all over the south-east, and also looks after the practice’s larger stud clients.
A BEVA council member for six years, Dr Griffiths has served on the breeding and reproduction committee, as well as chairing the clinical practice committee and the AI discussion forum.
He also hopes to use his presidency to encourage more people to pursue a veterinary career and reduce numbers leaving the industry.
He added: “Being a vet is a great profession and an amazing way of life, and during my presidency I am keen to promote this. The well-being of vets is also very important to me, and I want to support those who are going through a chapter where they are finding it a less rewarding job and help them find a new path within our profession rather than outside it.”
Outgoing president Lucy Grieve will be continuing to contribute to the BEVA council for the next 12 months in the role of senior vice-president.
She has been a member of the council since 2012 and has served on its ethics and welfare committee.