7 Sept 2021
Three winners were recognised at the ceremony, which was held as BEVA marked the successful return of live events with its congress in Birmingham from 5 to 7 September.
Tim Mair, Lucy Grieve and Amie Wilson, at the BEVA awards.
The winners of this year’s BEVA awards were recognised in Birmingham this week (6 September) as the association marked the return of live events.
This year’s three winners were recognised for their brilliance within the equine veterinary profession and were presented with awards in the main auditorium of the ICC by BEVA president Lucy Grieve.
The BEVA Equine Welfare Award, sponsored by Blue Cross, was presented to Lode E A De Smet by David Catlow, director of veterinary clinical services for Blue Cross.
The BEVA Richard Hartley Clinical Award was presented to Gemma Pearson for the paper “Difficult horses – prevalence, approaches to management of and understanding of how they develop by equine veterinarians” – by Miss Pearson, R Reardon, J Keen and N Waran – first published in Equine Veterinary Education in July 2020.
The award is given in memory of Richard Hartley, a founder member of BEVA and president from 1974 to 1975. It is awarded for evidence-based papers with direct clinical application, and the prize is intended to support travel of the senior author and/or co-authors.
The Peter Rossdale Equine Veterinary Journal (EVJ) Open Award was presented to Amie Wilson for the paper “Equine influenza vaccination in the UK: current practices may leave horses with suboptimal immunity” by Miss Wilson, G Pinchbeck, R Dean, C McGowan – first published in EVJ in October 2020.
This award is given for the paper that best achieves the EVJ’s mission to publish articles which influence and improve clinical practice and/or add significantly to the scientific knowledge that underpins and supports veterinary medicine in relation to the horse. The award is made in recognition of Peter Rossdale’s immense contribution to BEVA and EVJ.
Deidre Carson was awarded honorary membership of BEVA for her “outstanding contribution” to the profession. Dr Carson has always played a vital support role, both as a clinician, an educator and as an advocate of well-being.
She was described as an inspiring ambassador for the equine veterinary sector, and is highly regarded by fellow vets and nurses as a colleague who cares both for individuals and for the profession as a whole.
All clinical research presentations from general equine practice are eligible for the Sam Hignett Award.
A continuous process of assessment will take place throughout the clinical research sessions and the winner of the award will be announced after congress through the BEVA website and newsletter.