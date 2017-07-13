13 Jul
Association says the update will help members negotiate the intricacies of prescribing equine medicines, and assist in accurate use of the cascade.
The online guidance now includes:
The guidance can be accessed through the “Resources for vets” section of the BEVA website.
Note some resources require members to be logged in.
BEVA will also be holding two equine medicine courses in October, to provide evidence-based updates on a range of topical issues in equine medicine.
With a focus on recent research with practical relevance, the courses are aimed at clinicians who have attained, or are working towards, certificate level qualifications.
The first will be held in Oulton, Leeds on 10 October, with the second in Oxford on 31 October.
To find out more and sign up, visit the BEVA website for: