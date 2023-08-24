24 Aug
Two days of sessions are being offered during the popular annual show at the ExCeL centre in December.
BEVA has unveiled plans to run a new professional veterinary education programme at the London International Horse Show later this year.
The CPD programme will run on the first two full days (14 and 15 December) of the pre-Christmas event at the ExCeL centre.
Officials say the first day will focus on approaches to managing complex unsoundness cases, while the second will concentrate on how expertise from elite equestrian sports can be applied in everyday practice.
BEVA chief executive David Mountford said: “We were approached by the organisers of London International Horse Show with the opportunity to run a seminar during the event and we jumped at the chance.
“The show hosts the UK’s most important equestrian competitions in show jumping, dressage and driving and I am sure there will be a strong demand for places on the programme in such an exciting environment.
“It’s hard to think of a better venue for our veterinary community to get together during the Christmas period.”
Speakers on the programme are set to include Liz Brown, who served as veterinary lead at both the London and Rio Olympics, performance equine vet Sam Cutts and veterinary physiotherapist Rachel Greetham, who works with the British dressage, eventing and show jumping teams.
Event director Simon Brooks-Ward said: “I am delighted that BEVA will be running this two-day programme during the Show.
“ExCeL gives us the opportunity to grow the show and offer opportunities to all facets of the equestrian community. Our aim is to bring everyone together at Christmas and this is an important step in achieving our goal.”
The show moved to ExCeL from its long-time home at Olympia in 2021.