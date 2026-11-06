6 Nov 2026
Students and early career equine vets are being invited to apply for funding in a new scheme funded by one of the leading figures in the sector.
BEVA has launched the travel scheme following a donation of £10,000 from Paddy Dixon.
A new travel awards programme to support veterinary students and early career equine vets has been unveiled by BEVA.
The project has been named in honour of Professor Paddy Dixon, after he provided £10,000 in funding for BEVA members to travel to veterinary conferences in the UK and overseas.
Split into two categories for students and early career vets, grants of up to £1,500 are available, with four periods planned to review applications each year.
Prof Dixon said: “Investing in the new generation of equine vets is fundamental to advancing our profession.
“By supporting them as undergraduates and in the early stages of their careers, we can foster a lasting commitment to clinical excellence, continuous professional development and the highest standards of veterinary practice.
“I’d hope that this award programme might, in some small way, help to shape confident, capable and accomplished vets who will make a meaningful contribution to the future of this wonderful profession.”
The association has also announced plans for a session dedicated to key areas of Prof Dixon’s work at its congress in Liverpool next September.
Officials say the session will offer “an annual platform for clinical expertise and advances” in areas such as equine dentistry, upper airway surgery, sinus surgery and maxillofacial surgery.
BEVA president Kate Blakeman said: “Thanks to Paddy’s outstanding generosity, our new Awards Programme opens up considerable opportunities for our members to build their knowledge and skills.
“This, together with our new session at Congress next year, reflect a commitment to developing future generations of equine vets, supporting early-career research and strengthening the profession through continuing education and collaboration.”
More information about the awards can be found on the BEVA website.