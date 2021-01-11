11 Jan 2021
Derek Knottenbelt and Claire Gordon will be hosting a free webinar for World Horse Welfare on 20 January at 7pm, focused on common skin diseases in horses.
One of the world’s leading experts on equine cancer will be presenting the latest World Horse Welfare seminar on 20 January at 7pm.
Derek Knottenbelt (pictured), an expert on equine cancer – especially sarcoids – will be joining the charity’s chief field officer Claire Gordon to discuss a whole host of common skin conditions and diseases in equids, including lice, mites, ringworm, sweet itch, rain scald and mud fever, as well as sarcoids.
Recognising the signs and symptoms of various common skin conditions will be covered, and treatment and management options for each condition will be discussed.
Where possible, Prof Knottenbelt and Ms Gordon will also tackle prevention during the webinar and will welcome questions on this subject.
By registering for the webinar through Zoom, delegates will be able to take part in the various polls, ask questions during the Q&A, and have a more interactive experience.
The fortnightly webinars are free to attend and are all available to watch on the World Horse Welfare YouTube channel.