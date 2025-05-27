27 May 2025
Vets with Horsepower to deliver CPD sessions at six locations in July as they raise funds for good causes.
A team of motorcycling equine vets are gearing up for their latest European trip to share clinical knowledge and raise vital funds for charity.
More than £1 million has been generated for good causes through the Vets with Horsepower initiative since its initial tour of the UK 15 years ago.
Now, the group is preparing for its 2025 tour, billed as the Italian Job, which will deliver CPD sessions in six locations during July.
The schedule begins in Lodi on 8 July before heading to Perugia (10 July), Sassari (11 July), where the programme will be dedicated to donkeys, and Pisa (14 July).
Further sessions will then take place in Switzerland at Niederlenz, near Zurich, on 16 July and Saarlouis in Germany on 17 and 18 July.
Proceeds from this year’s tour will be shared between five organisations, including the Shy Lowen Horse and Pony Sanctuary on Merseyside and the Gambia Horse and Donkey Trust.
The other beneficiaries are Changing Lives Malawi, facilities at the Mozambique vet school and anti-poaching charity Saving the Survivors.
More information is available via the charity’s website, while donations can be made via a dedicated fund-raising page.