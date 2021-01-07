7 Jan 2021
Bimeda offers vets the chance to win an Apple Watch to celebrate the launch of the UK’s only apple-flavoured flunixin oral paste for horses.
Bimeda UK has launched an addition to its equine range – Cronyxin 50mg/g Oral Paste for Horses.
The apple-flavoured paste contains 50mg/g of flunixin and is licensed for the treatment of acute inflammatory musculoskeletal disorders in horses.
This product comes in a multi-dose 33g syringe, supplied as a single syringe in a card outer box to allow flexible dosing. One syringe contains three days’ treatment for a 500kg horse.
Cronyxin 50mg/g Oral Paste for Horses has a 15-day meat withdrawal, allowing for use in animals where the passport declaration “not intended for human consumption” is unsigned.
Bimeda UK general manager Mark Cokayne said: “We were keen to listen to the views of our veterinary customers when developing this product. Frequently they told us that they would like a single syringe to treat larger horses over consecutive days, and this was key in our choice to develop a multiple-dose product.
“We also took into account the request for apple flavouring, which we then ensured was part of the new product development process.”
To celebrate the launch of the UK’s only apple-flavoured flunixin oral paste, Bimeda has announced a competition to win an Apple Watch Series 6.
For further information on the product, contact your local Bimeda territory manager or telephone Bimeda UK on 01248 725400.