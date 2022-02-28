28 Feb 2022
Company is raising awareness of importance of farmers screening for trace element imbalances.
Image © stefanholm / Adobe Stock
Bimeda has launched an awareness campaign on the importance of screening for trace element imbalances in livestock.
The maker of Cosecure, CoseIcure and ZincoIsel trace element boluses said deficiencies and over-supplementation can both lead to productivity issues, and said monitoring should form part of flock and herd health plans at critical management points.
To support its efforts, Bimeda is running a competition from 1 March on its website, with entries sought until 1 May.
Vets can encourage farmers to enter the competition, and case studies from farmers who have encountered trace element issues on their farms, and taken steps to address them, also feature on the website.
The competition winner will receive a free trace element audit for their farm, worth up to £2,000, with independent ruminant nutrition specialist Peter Bone.
Vets and SQPs can visit Bimeda’s interactive CPD site to learn more about trace element imbalances.